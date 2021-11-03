COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 82,498 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 82,498 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 46,904 first doses, 14,102 second doses, and 21,492 third doses, agerpres reports.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 12,921,964 doses have been administered to 7,147,282 people, of whom 6,408,006 have been fully vaccinated, and 925,388 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28.In the last 24 hours, 24 side effects were reported, all general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 18,648 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,999 local and 16,649 general.