COVID green certificate compulsory for access to non-essential activities in localities with over 3pct incidence

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, by a new decision, the proposal regarding the compulsory nature of the COVID green certificate for access to economic activities in certain fields in localities where the incidence rate is higher than 3 per thousand inhabitants and less than or equal to 6 per thousand inhabitants.

The final decision on this measure will be taken at a government meeting.

Thus, by Decision no.70 of CNSU it is established to allow carrying out activities in certain economic fields, if the cumulative incidence at 14 days is higher than 3 per thousand inhabitants and less than or equal to 6 per thousand inhabitants, only for persons who have been vaccinated, tested or who had the disease, under the following conditions:- sports competitions organized in closed or open spaces can take place with the participation of spectators up to 30% of the maximum capacity of the respective space, while wearing a protective mask and ensuring a distance of at least 1 metre between one another;- the activity in cinemas, performance institutions and/or concerts can be carried out with the participation of spectators up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space, while wearing a protective mask;- the organization and development in outdoor spaces of shows, concerts, public and private festivals or other cultural events can be achieved with the participation of up to 1,000 spectators, while wearing a protective mask;- private events in indoor spaces (weddings, baptisms), in salons, cultural centres, restaurants, bars, cafes, event halls/tents can take place with the participation of a maximum of 200 people, with a distance to be kept of minimum 2 sqm among the participants;- the organization of training courses and workshops can be done with the participation of a maximum of 150 people in indoor spaces, respectively a maximum of 200 people in open spaces, while wearing a protective mask and keeping a distance of minimum 2 sqm between persons;- the organization of conferences in indoor spaces can be done with the participation of a maximum number of 150 people, while wearing a protective mask and keeping a distance of minimum 2 sqm between persons;- the organization of protest rallies and manifestations can be done with the participation of a maximum of 100 people, in compliance with certain measures:- the activity of restaurants and cafes, in indoor spaces, can be carried out in the time interval 5.00 am - 2.00 am up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space;- the activity of the sports/fitness halls in indoor spaces - with the participation of persons up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space, while keeping a distance of minimum 7 sqm between persons;- the activity of the licensed economic operators in the field of gambling can be carried out with the participation of persons up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space;- the activity of the economic operators that manage playgrounds for children in indoor spaces can be carried out in the time interval 5.00 am - 12.00 am up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space;- the activity of indoor pools can be performed up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space.At the same time, the CNSU decision no. 70 allows activities to be carried out, only for vaccinated persons, in certain economic fields under certain conditions:- the activity in bars, clubs and discos can be performed in the time interval 5.00 am - 2.00 am up to 30% of the maximum capacity of the space;- the activity of the game rooms can be performed in the time interval 5.00 am - 2.00 am up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space.