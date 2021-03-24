COVID vaccination campaign/59,108 persons immunised in past 24 hours

The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 59,108 persons received vaccination doses, out of which 46,802 Pfizer BioNTech, 4,322 Moderna and 7,984 AstraZeneca, according to data released by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry.

As many as 30,797 people were given the priming shot and 28,311 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 2,685,878 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 1,831,477 persons, of whom 977,076 received the first dose and 854,401 received both doses.There were registered 239 side effects in the past 24 hours, 12 local and 227 systemic.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been registered 9,406 side effects to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.According to CNCAV, 102 side effects are pending investigation.