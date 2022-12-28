 
     
Craiova, Sibiu airports receive 5.2 million lei state aids

Cseke Attila

Minister of Development Cseke Attila said on Wednesday that in the Government meeting it was decided to allocate 5.2 million lei worth of state aid to the airports in Craiova and Sibiu, which had losses in the first 6 months of this year.

He added that the rest of the airports that fell into the category with more than 200,000 passengers had no losses, as such they did not qualify to receive state aid, Agerpres informs.

"The total amount that is allocated for the two airports, respectively for the county councils that have these airports under their control, is 5.2 million lei," said Cseke Attila.

