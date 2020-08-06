 
     
Crown Custodian Margareta sends Lebanese President her compassion over Beirut deadly blasts

Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta, sent President of Lebanon Michel Aoun a letter expressing her "deep regret and sadness over the terrible explosion in Beirut".

"On behalf of the Royal House of Romania, the Crown Custodian expressed her deep regret and sadness over the terrible explosion in Beirut which claimed scores of lives and wounded so many people, causing immense devastation to the country. Her Majesty and the Prince Consort conveyed their deep compassion in these tragic moments for the Lebanese people," the Royal House informs.

Two massive explosions occurred on Tuesday in the port of Beirut, killing more than 100 people and injuring thousands.

