Crown Custodian Margareta: Senior people deserve respect and appreciation of all

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, urges, on the International Day of Older Persons, to cherish and protect them, appreciating that seniors are "a living archive of our history".

"We celebrate the International Day of Older Persons together. We have almost 4,000,000 elderly people in Romania. The Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania has always been concerned about the problems of seniors. For five years we have been organizing this international conference. With the help of specialists we try to offer them dignity and a life with less worries. Old age is a stage in our lives. We need to look at it with serenity and hope. Many times, old people are considered a burden. It is not true. In fact, they are a treasure. They are a precious source of experience, a fountain of wisdom, witnesses of our past, a living archive of our history. Without them, the world would be poorer, without depth and without soul. Elderly people deserve the respect and appreciation of all. They are the ones who raised us, love us and inspire us every day. It is our duty to protect them. Many happy returns and health to all seniors in Romania," shows a video message of Her Majesty Margareta, posted on Friday on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania.

On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, the Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania organized, on Thursday, the online conference "Good practices for a beautiful old age".The conference was opened with the message of Her Majesty Margareta, President of the Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania, who expressed her desire for the elderly to be respected and appreciated, and for their experience to be capitalized on.In its fifth edition, the event brought together national and international speakers and participants specialized in the field of old age, eager to share and find out the latest solutions through which the lives of Romania's 3.8 million seniors can become better.The topics discussed included current statistics and trends regarding Romanian seniors, information about their support services, legal and desirable standards in residential centers, inclusion of seniors in the digital world, opportunities for participation and community involvement of older people.