Crown Custodian, Margareta, to attend coronation of King Charles III

The Crown Custodian, Margareta, will attend the coronation of King Charles on Saturday at Buckingham Palace.

"On Friday, May 5, 2023, at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown, and His Royal Highness the Prince Consort will attend the State Reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles. On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort will take part in the Coronation of the King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the Royal Family of Romania announced on Facebook, on Wednesday.

According to the Royal House, during the 157 years of existence of the Royal Family of Romania, the connection with the Royal Family of Great Britain was constant, based on admiration, affection and respect, both in its official dimension, historically representing the two nations, and in the private, family one. It is a lasting connection, stretched throughout the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries, spanning five generations.AGERPRES