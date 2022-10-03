Cruzime fără margini a rușilor: ucrainenii au găsit 650 de kilograme de explozibili îngropate. Ar fi făcut prăpăd în zonă

În regiunea Harkov, ucrainenii au găsit 650 de kilograme de explozibili îngropați lângă un baraj de acumulare, care alimentează cu apă mai multe orașe din zonă.

Șeful departamentului de investigații al Poliției Naționale din regiunea Harkov, Serhiy Bolvinov, a declarat că în cazul în care materialul exploziv ar fi fost detonat, atunci cele mai apropiate așezări ar fi fost sub ape.

In #Kharkiv region, #Ukrainians demined the territory of a dam and found about 650 kg of explosives.

The head of the investigation department of the National Police of Kharkiv region, Serhiy Bolvinov, stated that in case of explosion the water could flood the nearest settlements. pic.twitter.com/s2vbGvPWaU