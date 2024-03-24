Subscription modal logo Premium

CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud qualifies for EHF Finals Women 2024

prosport.ro
handbal

CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud qualified for the EHF Finals Women 2024, after defeating Hungarian team Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, 27-25 (15-15), on Saturday, on home court, in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Gloria had also won the first leg 32-30.

In the first half, the team coached by Florentina Pera led by three goals, 6-3, 8-5, 11-8, but at halftime the score was tied, 15-15. In the second half, from 21-19, the score became 21-24, after five consecutive goals by the Hungarian team (min. 59). Until the end, the guests scored once more, while Gloria scored six goals, winning 27-25, Agerpres informs.

Cristina Laslo scored 9 goals for the team from Bistrita, Seynabou Mbengue Rodriguez 4, Tamires Morena De Araujo Frossard 4, Paula Posavec 3, Sonia Seraficeanu 3, Natalia Nosek 2, Asuka Fujita 1, Gnonsiane Niombla 1.

Renata Lais De Arruda finished with 16 interventions (45.71%) and Yuliya Dumanska had 2 (25%).

Barbora Lancz scored 6 goals for Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, Eszter Toth 5, Zsofia Stranigg 4, Ines Ivancok 3, Luca Farago 2, Noemi Pasztor 2, Gabriella Toth 2, Laura Udvardi 1.

Slovenians Zan Puksic and Miha Satler were the match's referees, and North Macedonian Aco Nikolovski was the EHF delegate.

The EHF Finals Women 2024 will take place on 1 and 2 June in Graz (Austria), and two Romanian teams could participate, after HC Dunarea Braila won by six goals the first leg of the duel with Podravka Koprivnica.

