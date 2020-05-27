CSAT approves Ionel-Sorin Balan's appointment as STS director

The Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) approved the appointment of Maj. General Ionel-Sorin Balan as head of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) at the proposal of President Klaus Iohannis, the Presidential Administration informs.

Maj. General Ionel-Sorin Balan has served for decades with the Special Telecommunications Service and "has steadfastly climbed all the ranks of professional and military evolution", the cited source states.

He currently holds the position of STS first deputy director.