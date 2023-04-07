CSAT meeting convened on April 11, topics related to developments of security situation in Black Sea region

President Klaus Iohannis has convened a meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) on Tuesday, April 11, at 10:00, the Presidential Administration informed on Friday.

According to the Presidential Administration, the agenda of the meeting, which will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, includes topics related to the developments of the security situation in the Black Sea region in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and external interventions on the democratic process in the Republic of Moldova.The concept of the development of the Romanian military aviation will also be analysed.Other topical issues in the field of national security will also be analysed at the CSAT meeting, the source said.