CSM plenary meeting to convene on Monday in order to debate effects of adopting of OUG 7/2019

The plenary sitting of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) will convene on Monday, at 10:00hrs, solely to discuss the effects of adopting OUG No.7/2019, in view of the necessary demarches to be taken, the CSM press office informed.

"The Superior Council of Magistracy assures, in this way, both the body of magistrates and the public opinion, of its constant concern for strengthening the status of the judge and prosecutor position, necessary to effectively protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens," the announcement posted on the website of the CSM shows.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila invited on Monday at the Victoria Palace, one representative of each magistrates' associations, as well as CSM representatives to discuss on the legislation in the justice area, a Government release informed.