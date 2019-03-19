CultMin Breaz: I'm glad there is such an agency, which promotes real, quality news

Culture and National Identity Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz congratulated the AGERPRES National News Agency for its 130 years of activity and voiced his appreciation regarding the quality and veracity of AGERPRES news.

"First of all, I want to congratulate you for all the activity carried out within these 130 years. (...) I congratulate you for the quality of the news and I am glad that there is such an agency, which truly promotes real and very good quality news. Without, of course, denying the merits of other agencies. I have the belief that you will continue on the same note. I congratulate you once again. Many happy returns, AGERPRES! May you have a long life and news as real and clear as possible that shall clarify many of the citizens' problems and may their information be as good as possible," the Culture Minister stated.***The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first 'telegram', on 11 April.Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.