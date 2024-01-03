Culture & media trade union federation challenges lopsided pay regulations for museum specialists

The National Federation of Culture and Media Trade Unions 'CulturMedia', an affiliate to the 'Cartel Alfa' National Trade Union Confederation, protests against certain provisions of the Government's Emergency Ordinance of December 28, 2023 which would result in situations where an entry-level professional in education system museums would get a higher pay than some reputed specialists working in museums of long-standing tradition.

"Ignoring all the principles of the Labor Code and the Single Pay Law regarding equal opportunities, professional performance and competences, the government of Romania 'succeeded' through the GEO adopted on December 28, 2023 to set the salary of a beginner on probationary period in the education system's museums higher than that of a top-level specialist in any of Romanian museums. In other words, the salary of a beginner hired yesterday will be higher than that of the most reputable specialists from well-established museums in Romania. Also, the difference between specialists with the same grade is of RON 1,500 in favor of the education system specialist," reports FNS CulturMedia.

The trade union organization announces that for all these reasons it will request the Ombudsman to challenge in the Constitutional Court the constitutionality of the articles dealing with museums, and that it will also take legal action against the government of Romania, also having in view the ruling of Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice No. 80/11.12.2023 - The panel for settling specific legal issues, that establishes that the principles of non-discrimination and equality can be invoked to equalize basic salaries at the top level (...) provided that they are generally applicable for the same professional category of the same occupational family.

In parallel with these moves, protest actions will take place in all Romanian museums starting from January 15 - Romanian Culture Day, when a protest will be organized in front of the National Library in Bucharest between 11:00 and 13:00, and picket lines will be held at the premises of local museums.FNS CulturMedia also announces that it will turn to the European Commission and all international professional bodies "to let them know of the way the government of Romania understands 'to ensure compliance with the constitutional principle of equality before the law'.