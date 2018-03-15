Culture Minister Ivascu on Romania's pavilion at Leipzig Book Fair

Culture and National Identity Minister George Ivascu on Thursday said that upon taking over his mandate he found that Romania's pavilion at the Leipzig Book Fair, as honorary guest, was not ready yet.

"Another thing I've managed to unlock in the first days of my tenure, namely the Leipzig Book Fair. (...) When I came here, my very second day I found that we had no pavilion. Don't ask me why. The books were published, everything was all right and I told them: <> They thought it was perhaps the way books are displayed at the University of Bucharest, on some steps... And they found a solution. They said: <>. (...) If you please take a look at our stand, see how nice it looks and what values are represented there, Romanian contemporary values," Ivascu told a public television TVR1 broadcast.

The Dancila gov't minister George Ivascu is part of, was sworn in on 29 January 2018.

AGERPRES.