Cupa Mondiala 2022 | Grupa A - Rezultate și clasament

cupa mondiala

Rezultatele meciurilor jucate în Grupa A a Cupei Mondiale de fotbal din Qatar, conform Agerpres.

Duminică 20 noiembrie

  • Qatar - Ecuador 0-2 (Al Bayt Stadium - Al Khor)
  • A marcat: Enner Valencia (16 - penalty, 31).
  • Luni 21 noiembrie
  • Senegal - Olanda 0-2 (Al Thumama Stadium - Doha)
  • Au marcat: Cody Gakpo (84), Davy Klaassen (90+9).

Vineri 25 noiembrie

  • Qatar - Senegal 1-3 (Al Thumama Stadium - Doha)
  • Au marcat: Mohammed Muntari (78), respectiv Boulaye Dia (42), Famara Diedhiou (48), Cheikh Bamba Dieng (84).
  • Olanda - Ecuador 1-1 (Khalifa International Stadium - Ar-Rayyan)
  • Au marcat: Cody Gakpo (6), respectiv Enner Valencia (49).

Clasament

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P

  • 1 Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3-1 4
  • 1 Olanda 2 1 1 0 3-1 4
  • 3 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3-3 3
  • 4 Qatar 2 0 0 2 1-5 0

Programul celorlalte meciuri din grupă:

Marţi 29 noiembrie

  • Olanda - Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium - Al Khor, 17:00)
  • Ecuador - Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium - Ar-Rayyan, 17:00)

Primele două clasate se califică în optimile de finală.

Legendă: M - meciuri, V - victorii, E - egaluri, Î - înfrângeri, GM - goluri marcate, GP - goluri primite, P - puncte

Conținutul website-ului www.agerpres.ro este destin

