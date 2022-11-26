Cupa Mondiala 2022 | Grupa A - Rezultate și clasament

Rezultatele meciurilor jucate în Grupa A a Cupei Mondiale de fotbal din Qatar, conform Agerpres.
Duminică 20 noiembrie
- Qatar - Ecuador 0-2 (Al Bayt Stadium - Al Khor)
- A marcat: Enner Valencia (16 - penalty, 31).
- Luni 21 noiembrie
- Senegal - Olanda 0-2 (Al Thumama Stadium - Doha)
- Au marcat: Cody Gakpo (84), Davy Klaassen (90+9).
Vineri 25 noiembrie
- Qatar - Senegal 1-3 (Al Thumama Stadium - Doha)
- Au marcat: Mohammed Muntari (78), respectiv Boulaye Dia (42), Famara Diedhiou (48), Cheikh Bamba Dieng (84).
- Olanda - Ecuador 1-1 (Khalifa International Stadium - Ar-Rayyan)
- Au marcat: Cody Gakpo (6), respectiv Enner Valencia (49).
Clasament
loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
- 1 Ecuador 2 1 1 0 3-1 4
- 1 Olanda 2 1 1 0 3-1 4
- 3 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3-3 3
- 4 Qatar 2 0 0 2 1-5 0
Programul celorlalte meciuri din grupă:
Marţi 29 noiembrie
- Olanda - Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium - Al Khor, 17:00)
- Ecuador - Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium - Ar-Rayyan, 17:00)
Primele două clasate se califică în optimile de finală.
Legendă: M - meciuri, V - victorii, E - egaluri, Î - înfrângeri, GM - goluri marcate, GP - goluri primite, P - puncte
AGERPRES (AS-editor: Mihai Ţenea)
Conținutul website-ului www.agerpres.ro este destin