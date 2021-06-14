Current account deficit goes up by 107%, during first four months of 2021

The current account of balance of payment registered a deficit of 4.710 billion Euro, during the first 4 months of 2021, rising by 107.12%, in comparison with the one from the similar period of 2020, of 2.274 billion Euro, according to a press release from the Romanian National Bank (BNR), agerpres reports.

In structure, the balance of goods registered a higher deficit, by 966 million Euro, the secondary income balance and that of services registered smaller surpluses, by 295 million Euro, namely 108 million Euro, and primary income balance turned its surplus into deficit.

During the period of January - April 2021, total foreign debt has gone up by 1.048 billion Euro. In structure, long-term foreign debt totaled 92.334 billion Euro on April 30, 2021 (72.7% from the total foreign debt), dropping by 0.5% from December 31, 2020.Short-term foreign debt registered on April 30, 2021, the level of 34.641 billion Euro (27.3% of the total foreign debt), rising by 4.7% from December 31, 2020.The long-term foreign debt service rate was 18.4% during the period of January-April 2021, in comparison with 20.1% in 2020. The coverage of imports of goods and services at April 30, 2021, was 5.0 months, in comparison with 5.6 months at December 31, 2020.The short-term foreign debt coverage, calculated at the residual value, with monetary reserves at BNR at April 30, 2021, was 86.8%, in comparison with 90.7% at December 31, 2020.