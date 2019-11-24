CURS-Avangarde exit poll: Klaus Iohannis - 64.8pct, Viorica Dancila - 35.2pct

National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate Klaus Iohannis won 64.8 pct in the runoff in Sunday's presidential elections, while Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative Viorica Dancila obtained 35.2 pct, according to the exit poll of the CURS Urban and Regional Sociology Centre and the Avangarde Socio-Behavioural Studies Group.

The data is valid for 19:30 hrs and only for the polling stations on the Romanian territory, without taking into account the stations from abroad.

According to a simulation conducted by the two institutes, in a result that would include the diaspora, Iohannis would get 67 pct and Dancila - 33 pct.

The sample for the exit poll consisted of 400 polling stations, being a stratified one, on urban and rural areas and on historical regions.

The number of interviewees was over 23,000. The rate of refusal to respond was about 18 pct.

According to CURS-Avangarde, given the weight of refusals and other difficulties encountered in the polling stations, independent of the survey institutes, the assumed margin of error envisaged for the survey conducted in the sample of polling stations in Romania is of plus / minus 2.5 pct (this margin includes in addition to the maximum standard deviation calculated and the errors determined by the high rate of refusals of about 18 pct and other difficulties encountered in the field), at a confidence level of 95 pct