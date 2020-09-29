Dajbog (MAI): 95 felonies observed at voting day end, 102 persons - investigated

Police officers have received, since the last report - Sunday, 18:00 hrs, and until the end of the voting process, 316 complaints, discovering 95 felonies, 102 persons being investigated at the national level.

"Investigations continue in regards to 47 complaints in order to establish if the complaints are confirmed or not and to impose the legal measures, if the case requires it. The employees of the MAI [Ministry of Internal Affairs] issued fines worth 82,000 RON and 67 written warnings. 95 felonies were observed, 102 persons being under investigation," said, on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the MAI, Monica Dajbog.