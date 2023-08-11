Damen Holding BV says will remain in Romania, continue activity at Galati

Damen Holding BV announced on Friday that it will remain in Romania and will continue its activity in eastern Galati, even though it withdrew from the southeastern Mangalia construction site, reads a press release from the Damen Group.

The company's clarifications come after extensive information appeared in the public space regarding the situation of the Mangalia construction site and given the "lack of clarity of several narratives".

Damen Holding has not been contacted by any authority and is not currently in talks with any committee.