 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Damen Holding BV says will remain in Romania, continue activity at Galati

Economica.net
santierul naval damen

Damen Holding BV announced on Friday that it will remain in Romania and will continue its activity in eastern Galati, even though it withdrew from the southeastern Mangalia construction site, reads a press release from the Damen Group.

The company's clarifications come after extensive information appeared in the public space regarding the situation of the Mangalia construction site and given the "lack of clarity of several narratives".

Damen Holding has not been contacted by any authority and is not currently in talks with any committee.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.