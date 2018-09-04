Dancila: Government decides to maintain holiday vouchers worth 1,450 lei, in 2019

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the Government has decided to maintain in 2019 the holiday vouchers worth 1,450 lei.
"I established at the Government level to keep this highly appreciated measure, by both the public sector employees, as well as by those in the tourism sector. I mean we intend to keep in 2019 the holiday vouchers worth 1,450 lei. We have made this decision considering both the economic benefits, as well as the social ones", Dancila declared, at the beginning of the Government sitting.
According to the Prime Minister, over 1.2 million Romanians benefit this year from holiday vouchers and are encouraged to spend their vacation in the country.
"For the tourism sector, this measure has had the expected results, if we look at the 15 percent rise in the number of accommodation units for which the Tourism Ministry's ranking was demanded, as opposed to the same period of last year. Furthermore, during the first semester of this year, the number of tourists increased by 4.1 percent, as compared to last year, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics," Prime Minister Dancila further affirmed.