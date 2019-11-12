 
     
Dancila: I believe Mr. Iohannis is afraid of direct confrontation with me in front of Romanians

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, claims that President Klaus Iohannis "is afraid of a direct confrontation" with her before the second round of elections.

"I believe that Mr. Iohannis is afraid of a direct confrontation with me, in front of all Romanians. During our institutional collaboration, we have met before, we've interacted. Yet I believe that he realizes that a debate in front of the entire country would disassemble immediately all the miserable attacks of the past years directed at me and the Social Democratic Party", wrote Dancila on Tuesday on Facebook.

The PSD leader claims she has not renounced the idea of a debate face to face with Iohannis.

"I however have patience. I am still waiting for the President to find his wisdom, strength and courage to accept my invitation to the debate that Romanians ask for and deserve," Dancila also shows.

PSD requested the National Liberal Party (PNL, the party that is supporting president Klaus Iohannis for the presidential election, ed. n.) organize, jointly, at least two debates between Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis, before the second round of the presidential elections, scheduled for November 24.

