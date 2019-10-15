Dancila: I call in front of Romanians candidate Iohannis to a face-off one on one

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairperson Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday that she is inviting President Klaus Iohannis, candidate for a new mandate of President, to a "one-on-one" confrontation.

"He has proven very efficient in coalescing the parties to bring down the Government. We await him to prove the same efficiency in the vote for his government. He is highly efficient in imagining scenarios and wars with the PSD. But when it comes to governing a country and exercising constitutional duties, of head of state, he fails all down the line. For bringing down this government, with no solution to replace it, and for all the lack of responsibility shown in the last period, I call in front of Romanians candidate Iohannis to a one-on-one confrontation," Viroica Dancila said in a press statement held at the headquarters of the PSD.

The PSD leader also said that President Klaus Iohannis has "maximum efficiency in hurting Romania", invoking in this sense "blocking the Executive, infringing the Constitution or the principle of impartiality" or his "hate speech" targeting the PSD.

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis designated leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, for the position of Prime Minister.