Dancila: President was informed of nomination of Dan Nica for European Commissioner

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila mentioned on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis was informed about the nomination of Dan Nica for the position of European Commissioner at the same moment Rovana Plumb's name was sent to him.

"The maximum of hypocrisy is President Iohannis speaking of infringement of the Constitution. The same Klaus Iohannis who is trampling on the fundamental law of the country by refusing to appoint interim ministers and knowingly ignoring even the decision of the Constitutional Court. As regards the proposal for European Commissioner, Mr. Dan Nica, I remind the President that he was informed of this nomination at the same moment Rovana Plumb's name was sent to him. Most probably the President was caught up in campaigning and ignored this information," said the PSD leader on Facebook.

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis stated that the refusal of Prime Minister Dancila to consult with him regarding the issue of European Commissioner, "which regards the reputation of our country" represents a "flagrant" violation of the Constitution and "gravely affects Romania's credibility."