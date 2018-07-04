Dancila says flood-hit people to receive emergency supplies, financial aid

The Government will adopt more measures to support the people affected by floods that will receive emergency supplies, construction materials and financial aid, in its Thursday's sitting, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced, informs Agerpres.

"We have had an operational meeting convened at the Government, where we have set short-term measures as well as medium and long-term measures. People urgently need our help, which is why we have agreed to firstly come up with solutions of quick intervention measures that will be adopted in today's Government sitting. Here I am referring to the provision of emergency supplies - water, food, mobile homes for accommodating people whose homes have been destroyed or seriously damaged. We will immediately make these products available. We also have available in the Government's reserve building materials for the reconstruction of homes destroyed by calamities," Dancila told Radio Romania Actualitati on Thursday.

At the same time, the Executive will provide financial aid to families affected by floods and provide equipment and staff for clearing access roads.

"We will allocate financial aid to affected families based on social surveys. The Ministry of Labor has already prepared the project and we will adopt it in today's sitting, and we will also provide equipment and personnel to clear roads and re-establish access links for isolated communities. (...) The health directorates are involved in counseling the population to raise their awareness of the health risks they are exposed to, as well as to provide the necessary vaccines. (...) The Ministry of Agriculture provides fodder for animals. (...) All ministries are fully involved, and the Government's help for the flood-affected population will come quickly," said Dancila.