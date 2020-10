The plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber on Tuesday validated Daniel Suciu as secretary, with 179 votes "in favour" and 19 "against", according to AGERPRES.

Suciu replaces thus Olguta Vasilescu, who resigned.

Earlier on the same day, the plenum of the Chamber on Tuesday remained with an empty office of secretary, after the resignation of Olguta Vasilescu.

Olguta Vasilescu resigned from this office after she got elected mayor of the Craiova City.