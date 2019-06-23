Day of Romanian Blouse, from Tara Nasaudului to Rome

Two traditional costumes originating from northeastern Tara Nasaudului from a collection belonging to a Bistrita woman fascinated with the traditional clothing beauty, Silvia-Florea Toth, will be admired on Monday, on the Day of the Romanian Blouse, the worldwide known as Ia, in Rome, at an exhibition organised by the League of the Romanian Students Abroad, the Italian branch, at the "Accademia di Romania a Roma" seat, under the patronage of the Embassy of Romania in Italy and with support from the Romanian Cultural Institute.

Eight years ago, she decided to use the photographic art and the social media to promote the traditional costumes of the Tara Nasaudului, to get to the youth, because her goal is to show the next generation about the beauty of our past.

"I wanted to prove that the peasant has created an entire civilisation, to show that peasants' art and culture are a treasure that must not be given to oblivion and destruction," Silvia-Floarea Toth told AGERPRES..

The World Day of the Romanian Blouse is annually celebrated starting with 2013 on June 24, in Romania and in the Romanian communities of over 100 cities worldwide. This year's theme is ''Sustainability and Cultural Identity".