Deadly blast in Beirut inflicts just minor damage on Romanian Embassy in Lebanon

The headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Lebanon has sustained minor damage following a blast on Tuesday in Beirut, and the staff of the Romanian diplomatic mission is out of harm's way.

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) says that Romania's diplomatic mission took action after the blast on Tuesday evening in the port area of Beirut and asked local authorities, as a matter of urgency, to find the citizenship and identity of the affected persons.So far, says MAE, the local authorities have not notified the embassy about the existence of Romanian nationals among the affected persons, and no requests for consular assistance have been received at the level of the diplomatic mission.MAE says the affected Romanian nationals can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Beirut: 00961 5 924 849, 00961 5 920 432, 00961 5 920 452. Calls are being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators as a matter of urgency. They can also call the emergency line of the diplomatic mission: 00961 76 775 503.MAE adds that the Romanian Embassy in Beirut continues dialogue with the local authorities, being prepared to provide consular assistance when needed.