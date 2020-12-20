DECEMBER 20 IN HISTORY

1768 - Birth of Veniamin Costache, scholar, translator and poet, metropolitan of Moldova and Suceava. (d. December 18, 1846)

1808 - Birth of Andrei Saguna, Orthodox metropolitan of Transylvania, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 16/28, 1873)

1837 - First Romanian daily called 'Romania' appears in Bucharest, edited by Aaron Florian and Gheorghe Hill.

1842 - The Extraordinary Community Assembly of Wallachia elects Gheorghe Bibescu to rule the Principality. (1842-1848).

1852 - Birth of architect Ion Mincu, founder of the Romanian Architecture School. (d. December 6, 1912)

1861 - Birth of publicist, writer Constantin Mille. (d. February 14, 1927)

1908 - The Romanians' Over the Mountains Circle is founded in Bucharest. (December 20, 1909)

1915 - First audition at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, conducted by Dimitrie Dinicu of the first Romanian symphonic poem 'Acteon' by Alfred Alessandrescu.

1925 - The Court of Cassation's organization law is issued.

1934 - Birth of sculptor George (Gheorghe) Apostu. (d. October 13, 1986)

1943 - Birth of actress Ruxandra Sireteanu. (d. February 18, 2014)

1944 - Death of literary historian Nicolae Cartojan, member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 4, 1883)

1950 - Birth of Ioan Flora, poet and translator. (d. February 3, 2005)

1957 - Birth of actor Marian Ralea.

1966 - Death of Mihail Sorbul, dramatist and prose writer. (b. October 16/29, 1885)

1989 - Romanian Revolution: Nicolae Ceausescu, upon his coming back from a visit to Iran shows up in the evening at the single public TV station saying the events in Timisoara were the work of some hooligans, anti-national, terrorist elements, etc. In the same speech, the Romanian Communist Party's leader announces that since protesters have attacked the military units, the latter were forced to defend themselves by using live munitions.

1989 - Romanian Revolution: By presidential Order, state of necessity is imposed on the Timis County territory.

1989 - Romanian Revolution: Timisoara becomes Romania's first free city.

1989 - Death of physician Ioan Moraru, postmortem member of the Romanian Academy. (b. September 8, 1927)

1991 - Romania recognizes independence of state of the former Soviet republics: Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan.

1992 - The Romanian Patriarchate issues the Patriarchal and Synod Act on the recognition of reactivation of the Metropolitan of Bessarabia, self-governed and of old rite, with residence in Chisinau, setting de jure the latter's split from under the Russian Patriarchate and its returning to the Romanian Orthodox Church; it is recognized by the Moldova's authorities on July 30, 2002.

2015 - Death of actor Sorin Medeleni (b. May 18, 1952).

