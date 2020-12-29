DECEMBER 29 IN HISTORY

1541 - Treaty of Gilau; in exchange for the Zips land and an annual allowance, Isabella, widow of Szapolyai Janos, former voivode of Transylvania, gives back to Ferdinand the royal crown and gives in a few fortresses and cities of Hungary and Transylvania

1839 - Birth of poet Theodor Serbanescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. July 2, 1901)

1843 - Birth of Elisabeth of Wied, Queen consort of Romania (wrote under pen name Carmen Sylva), honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Feb 18, 1916)

1898 - Birth of playwright and writer Tudor Soimaru. (d. September 18, 1967)

1919 - Romanian Parliament ratifies the Union of Basarabia, Bucovina and Transylvania with Romania.

1933 - Liberal Prime Minister I. Gh. Duca (November 14 - December 29, 1933), former chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) (1927 -1930) is assassinated by a Legionnaire commando on the platform of the Sinaia train station. (b. December 26, 1879)

1935 - Death of chemist Stefan Minovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. July 18, 1867)

1937 - Death of physicist and physics teacher Constantin Miculescu, known for determining the mechanic equivalent of the calorie. (b. September 6, 1863)

1950 - Death of historian, bibliographer and bibliophile Constantin Karadja, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. October 12, 1889)

1989 - The Department of State Security is abolished by decree issued by the National Salvation Front Council (CFSN).AGERPRES