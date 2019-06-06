Decision to be made in accordance with opinions of large number of Romanians

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday evening told the social partners with the National Tripartite Council (CNT) summoned at the gov't seat that a debate in the society is needed so that "the decisions made be in accordance with the opinions of a large number of Romanians, in accordance with the legal provisions and with the state budget's structure," a release by the Romanian government sent to AGERPRES reads.

Talks focused on the stage of the legislative initiative for the amendment of the Social Dialogue Law 62/2011, and also on the solutions to amend the new Pension Law, in accordance with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR)'s decision."Prime Minister Viorica Dancila called for the social partners to submit in writing to the Government their concrete proposals regarding the amendment of the Social Dialogue Law, considering the divergent opinions expressed today [Wednesday, ed. n.] by the representatives of the trade unions and employers' associations on this topic. As for the modification of the new Pension Law, proposals to amending the new law were tabled at the CNT meeting, in accordance with the CCR decision," the release says.The source adds that during the CNT meeting, the officials of the trade unions and employers' associations have also addressed other topics regarding the labour force crisis in certain activity sectors, the increase of the gross minimum wage, the harmonisation of the insolvency legislation, the enforcement of the legislation regarding the protection of the employees' rights in case their company is transferred."The consultations of the Government of Romania with all the social partners will go on, on all topics brought to discussion, at the future meeting of the National Tripartite Council to be called at the beginning of July. The representatives of the trade unions and of the employers' associations appreciated the openness of the gov't to dialogue, in making certain decisions that are of interest for all the Romanians," the release ends.