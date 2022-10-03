 
     
Decree on appointment of Ligia Deca as education minister, signed by President Iohannis

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree by which Ligia Deca was appointed education minister.

Also, the head of state signed the decree regarding the release of Ligia Deca from the position of presidential adviser.

According to the Presidential Administration, the swearing-in ceremony by the new education minister will take place on Monday at 6.00 pm at the Cotroceni Palace.

The National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) decided, on Monday, that the proposal for the position of education minister is Ligia Deca.

Sorin Cimpeanu resigned from this position last Thursday.

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree by which the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, was appointed interim education minister.

