Defense Minister Ciuca attends 'Cetatea 2021' Distinguished Visitors Day

Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca participated on Thursday in the Distinguished Visitors Day of the 'Cetatea 2021' military exercise, an event organized at the headquarters of the Communications and IT Command in Bucharest.

This year, the exercise takes place between October 4 and 15 at several locations in the country, with the participation of the Romanian Army's communications, IT and cyber defense structures, of the national defense system's structures and of a detachment from the Republic of Moldova, the National Defense Ministry said in a release.

According to the cited source, the objective of the exercise is to ensure the communications, IT and cyber defense services for the execution of the command and control of the participating structures. The activities are conducted according to a fictitious scenario that allows the testing of the ability to monitor, detect and respond to cyber attacks by using both technical capabilities and cyber security incident management and response procedures.

"During these exercises we can see the results of the work of the Army's communications and IT engineers and technicians, an effort to which the cyber defense component has added lately. What we could remark in the last 3 - 5 years is highly pleasing, there is an obvious positive evolution, the modernization level of the technical developments implemented by IT&C military experts in everything command and control solutions meets our long time expectations, especially given the fact that we committed to specific standards when we joined NATO. What I saw today at the 'Cetatea' exercise gives me satisfaction also because I saw the enthusiasm and, particularly, the dedication and passion the military engineers and technicians have put into finding solutions for everything related to the difficult aspects of the Romanian Forces' command, control and IT architecture," Defense Minister Ciuca said, as cited in the release.

'Cetatea' is a technical exercise for the training of IT&C military structures for planning and providing the necessary specialized support for the exchange of strategic, operational and tactical information in a federalized work environment and a hostile cyberspace.