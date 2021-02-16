Defense Minister, German ambassador discuss regional security challenges

Security challenges in the region, including from the perspective of Germany's contribution to the allied structures on Romania's territory, were on the agenda of today's talks between Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca and German ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt, the Ministry of National Defense said in a release.

The aspects tackled during the meeting included defense-related subjects, and ways to increase the capacity to counter security threats were also explored, including from the perspective of adapting mechanisms to the current pandemic context.

"Given the strategic importance of the Black Sea for NATO and EU's stability, the talks focused in particular on security challenges in the region, including from the perspective of Germany's contribution to allied structures in Romania, as well as on the enhanced Air Policing mission for the current year," the cited source states.

The two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation under the NATO and the EU aegis, as well as bilateral cooperation, the release informs.