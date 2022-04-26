DefMin, at first meeting of Ukraine Defence Consultative Group, at Ramstein Air Base

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, reiterated on Tuesday Romania's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in its internationally recognized borders, condemning the atrocities committed in the cities and villages of Ukraine and highlighted the urgent need for the opening and unconditional functioning of humanitarian corridors.

Vasile Dincu took part on Tuesday in the first reunion of the Ukraine Defence Consultative Group, hosted at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, by the American Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III, the Ministry of National Defence informed in a press release sent to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, the meeting of the Consultative Group evaluated the security situation in Ukraine, given the continuation of the unjustified and illegal military offensive of the Russian Federation, which is now in a new stage.Furthermore, MApN specifies, the high ranking officials in the security and defence sectors discussed about ways of continuing and intensifying support for Ukraine, in accordance with the necessities of ensuring the defence and security of this country, in the short, medium, and long term.On the sidelines of the meeting in Ramstein Air Base, Minister Vasile Dincu had a short meeting with Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian Minister of Defence, opportunity with which he expressed full solidarity with Ukraine and informed of the availability of maintaining a constant and open dialogue any time when it is necessary.The Romanian official presented the actions that took place nationwide regarding the solid ways of supporting Ukraine. He also highlighted the extremely important role of the humanitarian logistics hub in Suceava, used efficiently by several states, MApN says.AGERPRES