DefMin Fifor meets high officials of Croatia, tackle bilateral topics

National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor on Tuesday had talks with the Prime Minister of the Croatian gov't, Andrej Plenkovic and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Craftsmanship, Martina Dalic, the three officials addressing the ascending trend of the bilateral relations, emphasised by the dynamic exchange of the high level meetings, a release by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES informs.

Minister Fifor mentioned Romania's firm commitment to strengthening its statute of regional stability pole and security provider, a priority of the Romanian gov't in defence, with a stress on the modernisation directions of endowing the armed forces, since 2 percent of the GDP is allocated to defence.Moreover, during talks, the three dignitaries have also approached the possibility to intensify cooperation, highlighting that there are fields where the level of the relations is below their real potential.The two sides have stressed the importance to further the strategic dialogue and enhance the bilateral relations, in both defence and in other common interest domains, the release adds.