DefMin Fifor meets NATO Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning Brauss

National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor met on Tuesday evening with NATO Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning Heinrich Brauss in the context of the B9 Reunion taking place in Bucharest, informs a press release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN).

"The two officials tackled topical issues on NATO's agenda, with an emphasis on the allied posture of defence and deterrence, the reform of NATO's Command Structure, stability design, including from the perspective of the NATO Summit due in July in Brussels. Heinrich Brauss's presence, as representative of NATO's International Secretariat representative at the present B9 Reunion, alongside that of the SHAPE representative, NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe/DSACEUR, Sir James Everard, solid proof of the North-Atlantic Alliance's commitment to strengthen the allied eastern flank," the quoted source specified.Fifor and Brauss also exchanged opinions regarding the expectations for July's NATO Summit."Minister Fifor voiced his appreciation for the support granted in implementing the measures corresponding to the advanced presence dedicated to the southern segment of the eastern allied flank, pointing out the efforts undertaken at national level along this line and also discussed on adapting NATO's Command Structure, whose model was approved at the allied Defence Ministerial of February 14-15, 2018. The two officials also exchanged opinions regarding the expectations for July's NATO Summit, a reunion laden with symbolism, given that it will take place in the new seat of the Alliance in Brussels. The Summit will represent an opportunity to assess progress with regard to the implementation of the decision adopted at the meetings at the highest level in Wales (2014), Warsaw (2016) and Brussels (2017), as well as for the adoption of impactful measures regarding NATO's long-term adaptation so as to respond to the complex challenges of the security environment," MApN indicated.

