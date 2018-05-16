DefMin Fifor on Heroes Day: Modern Romania means the sacrifice of generations of heroes

Defence Minister Mihai Fifor sent a message on Thursday, May 17, Heroes Day, underlining that modern Romania was achieved through the sacrifice of generations of heroes who defended the nation's ideals at the expense of their life.

"Modern Romania, the country in which we are now enjoying freedom and democracy, is the outcome of the sacrifice of the generations of heroes who have, quite often, defended the ideals of the nation at the expense of their lives. In their wake, bereaved families and unconsoled children were left and a dignified country where we have to build for the future of our children. We owe them, the fallen heroes of past wars and present theatres of war, our respect. Keeping them in our thoughts today, Heroes Day and Ascension Day, we will bring them a pious tribute at the monuments that are dedicated to them and the cemeteries where they rest. Eternal Glory to the Heroes of Romania!," Fifor wrote in a Facebook post.The Ministry of National Defence is organising today military and religious ceremonies dedicated to Heroes Day in all major garrisons of the country.This year, Heroes Day coincides with the 95th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - a symbol of sacrifice and gratitude for the making of Greater Romania, in Carol I Park in Bucharest.Under Law 379/2003 on graves and war memorial, Ascension of Jesus Christ Day was proclaimed the Heroes Day as a national holiday of the Romanian people.