DefMin Fifor:Romania paying close attention to Black Sea developments, wants subject on NATO Summit agenda

Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor, speaking on Thursday on the occasion of a visit to the 4th "Gemina" Infantry Division, said that Romania is paying close attention to developments in the Black Sea region after Crimea's illegal annexation by the Russian Federation and wants the subject to be entered on the agenda of the NATO Summit this summer.

"This is one of the visits of preparation of the NATO Summit this summer. (...) We are very particular that this highly important subject - the complex situation at the Black Sea the Romanian Army and Romania as a NATO ally needs to manage and successfully does so - be entered on the NATO Summit agenda," Fifor told a press conference.He added that Russia has been continuously strengthening in the Black Sea area after the annexation of Crimea."It's no secret to anyone that after the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 the Russian Federation has continuously strengthened [its forces] in this area. We are very attentive to all these developments because, through the capacities it develops, Romania has in this point the most important deterrence and protection role in case of need," DefMin Fifor mentioned.

AGERPRES .