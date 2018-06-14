DefMin Fifor to attend Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum

Romania's Defence Minister Mihai Fifor will attend a Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum in Constanta on Saturday, Agerpres writes.

Fifor will deliver a speech at the most important panel of the event discussions that look into challenges to security in the Black Sea and the Balkans.Organised by the New Strategy Center and co-sponsored by NATO, the forum is an annual event bringing together military and civilian officials, academics, analysts, representatives of non-governmental organisations, and international security experts.This year's agenda includes topics related to the security situation in the region, challenges of the hybrid war, the influence of Black Sea militarisation on security in the area, energy security, economic co-operation in the Balkans and the Black Sea, risks and challenges to the financial environment, cybersecurity, and industrial defence co-operation, according to the Romanian National Defence Ministry (MApN).