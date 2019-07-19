DefMin Les stresses importance of structural, content transformation in military education

Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les stressed the importance of structural and content transformation in the military education field in the message he sent on the occasion of the graduation of the Class 122 "Nicolae Balcescu 200" of Carol I National Defence University (UNAp).

"Given that our army knows a new stage in the architecture of NATO and the European Union and taking into account the developments in the international security environment, especially in the Black Sea region, it is important to pay special attention to the structural and content transformation in the field of education. The creation of an inter-institutional, computer-assisted training capability at the university level demonstrates the inclusion of the educational unit in this trend. Participation in regional or NATO exercises and collaborative and parallel work as well as interactive and shared access to information simulating real situations in a complex, consistent and credible virtual environment are possible by connecting national command, control and simulation systems to NATO's education and training network," reads the minister's message, read by Colonel Marin Daniel, head of the UNAp Secretariat Section at the graduation ceremony of "Nicolae Balcescu 200" class.Gabriel Les mentions that UNAp is marking 130 years since it opened its way to training and knowledge, becoming an "institutional and professional model of European origin". He expressed his conviction that UNAp graduates would help increase the prestige of the military institution.Chief of the Defence Staff Nicolae Ionel Ciuca said that the Romanian military institutions, by the quality of the teaching, and even more UNAp, supported the efforts of the Romanian Army to provide military commanders and specialists with high professional skills, able to work alongside partners and allies following specific procedures, in line with the current requirements of military system evolution and the requirements of interoperability with NATO, the EU and United Nations structures.UNAp Commander (rector), Gheorghe Calopareanu said that presently the Romanian military higher education provides human resources prepared to act against both conventional and asymmetric threats, independently or within the North Atlantic Alliance, in accordance with the Strategy of the transformation of the Romanian Armed Forces.During the ceremony, three IAR 330 Puma helicopters of Air Base 90, flew over the Monument of Heroes of the Homeland, on the esplanade in front of which the graduation ceremony took place.After the festivity, the Open Doors Day at UNAp took place, and those interested could visit the Hall of Honor, the Command Galleries, the Gallery of Professors, some of the amphitheaters, the auditorium and the library.