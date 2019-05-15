DefMin Les welcomes AMRO head Stewart; discussions aimed at Romania-US Strategic Partnership

Minister Les stated that the development of the Strategic Partnership with the US is still an important objective of Romania's Government, "proving to be essential in order to efficiently respond to the threats generated by the regional and international security context," a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release informs.

"Taking into account that 2019 is the third consecutive year when the Defence budget benefits of 2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, the National Defence Minister voiced hope that, this way, new cooperation opportunities will open, and the US investments will increase and expand in the Romanian defence industry. Moreover, Minister Les commended the AMRO initiative regarding the organisation of the second Romania -US Forum dedicated to defence, after the one which took place last year, that was also attended by the Republic of Moldova," the quoted source mentions.Another topic included on the agenda of talks was the industrial cooperation at the EU level, Minister Les arguing that it would be important for the US companies to get involved as much as possible in the construction of the new European industrial defense architecture, the MApN release showed.