DefMin Tilvar, head of National Guard of Alabama hold talks about security situation in region

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, met, on Monday, with the head of the National Guard of the American state of Alabama (ALNG), Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, in the context of the organization, from Tuesday to Thursday, of the conference "Woman, peace and security", informs a Defense Ministry (MApN) press release sent to AGERPRES.

The two analyzed the security situation in the area and the implementation of allied measures to strengthen the deterrence and defense position, respectively the stage of the military infrastructure development projects and the planning of training activities with the ALNG military.

The military delegation led by Sheryl E. Gordon is on a working visit to Romania, from December 4 to 10. Along with the participation in the event "Woman, peace and security", Major General Sheryl E. Gordon has scheduled meetings with the managing staff of the Carol I National Defense University, the Henri Coanda Air Force Academy, the Nicolae Balcescu Land Forces Academy and the 'Dimitrie Cantemir National Military College.

At the same time, participation in training activities organized by the Southeast Multinational Corps Command is on agenda.