DefMin Tilvar: Russian Federation must understand attacks on civilian targets are unacceptable in civilised world

The minister of national defence Angel Tilvar has strongly condemned the Russian Federation's attacks against targets and elements of civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian ports on the Danube at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) held in Germany, showing that Moscow must understand that such actions are unacceptable in the civilised world, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Angel Tilvar reiterated Romania's full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, highlighting the multidimensional support offered by facilitating the transport of grain, the operation of the F-16 training centre for Romanian, allied and Ukrainian pilots, the participation in the INTERFLEX mission carried out on the territory of the UK and EUMAM under the coordination of the European Union.

The Minister strongly condemned the Russian Federation's attacks against targets and elements of civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian Danube ports of Reni, Izmail and Chilia.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the national defence minister had a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, during which the former reiterated the solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the multidimensional support provided by Romania to Kyiv since the beginning of the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation.

Angel Tilvar expressed his conviction that all activities such as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, high-level bilateral contacts and the various formats on security in the Black Sea region are solid elements in mobilising the support of the international community for Ukraine, MApN said.

"The two ministers agreed on the need to maintain a constant dialogue at ministerial level between the two institutions to establish new opportunities for cooperation," the release said.

Minister Tilvar, accompanied by the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, attended the UDCG meeting on Tuesday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, chaired by the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, alongside ministerial delegations from over 50 NATO and partner countries.