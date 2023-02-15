DefMin Tilvar: We try to involve national relevant industry as much as possible

There is a need shared by most of our partners, which can be satisfied by involving the national industry as much as possible, the Romanian Minister of Defense Angel Tilvar told AGERPRES on Wednesday in Brussels.

Asked about NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for allied states to try to sign new contracts with the defense industry to restore ammunition stocks depleted by the war in Ukraine, the Romanian minister of national defense said that Romania is concerned about this.

"Since the beginning of my taking over the mandate, the discussions with the Minister of Economy - because you know very well that this component of the national economy, this specific industry is within the Ministry of Economy - our discussions were weekly and we tried to speed things up, taking into account the legislation of the Romanian state, and the possibilities we have, and last but not least our desire to involve the Romanian industry in as many stages of this process as possible," Angel Tilvar said after the ministerial meeting of NATO ended.

"There is a need for ammunition, it is a need shared by most of our partners, which we will satisfy, I emphasize, by trying to involve the national industry as much as possible. And we do it not only at the level of manufacturing, but even at the level of the equipment that we purchase, where we are trying to get a maintenance and a system to repair it in Romania. We are trying to get the possibility for Romania to even participate in the manufacture of some equipment at certain stages of this process, which has happened and I hope it will happen with a greater intensity. We are really concerned about this (...) and we are doing everything possible to make this happen," added the minister of defense.AGERPRES