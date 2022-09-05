Department for Romanians Everywhere calls for Romanians in Ukraine projects

The Department for Romanians Everywhere (DRP) announces the opening of a selection of associations, foundations and other non-governmental organisations in order to carry out the scholarship programme for ethnic Romanian students enrolled in schools with Romanian language tuition or where some subjects are taught in Romanian as a mother tongue in Ukraine.

The scholarships are awarded to ethnic Romanian students residing in Ukraine who study in schools with Romanian language tuition or where some subjects are taught in Romanian as a mother tongue in Ukraine, enrolled in the 2021-2022 school year. Ethnic Romanian students grades one to four qualify for scholarships of 2,000 lei per student, told Agerpres.

Eligible to participate in the selection process are all associations, foundations or non-governmental organisations that belong to ethnic Romanians in Ukraine and deal with the preservation, affirmation and/or promotion of the cultural, linguistic, religious and ethnic identity of Romanians everywhere, headquartered in the regions of Ukraine.

The associations, foundations or non-governmental organisations have to be registered in Ukraine for law and tax purposes and demonstrate that they have the ability to carry out the selection process of scholarship beneficiaries under good circumstances.

The deadline for submitting the documents is September 15, and more details are available on the DRP website.