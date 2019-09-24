Deposits of non-government resident customers up 1.1pct in August

Deposits of non-government resident customers went up in August 2019 by 1.1pct against July 2019, up to RON 341,693.3 million and by 8.7pct (4.6pct in real terms) vs August 2018, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a release sent Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The RON-denominated household deposits decreased by RON 12.7 million to RON 124,557.2 million month on month and moved up 8.8 percent (4.7 percent in real terms) year on year.

The RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) advanced by 2.5 percent to RON 98,299.2 million. At end-August 2019, the RON-denominated deposits of other sectors climbed by 4.6 percent year on year.

The residents' forex-denominated deposits increased 1.2 percent against the previous month to RON 118,836.9 million when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits moved up 1.3 percent to EUR 25,127.3 million). In year-on-year comparison, the residents' forex deposits expressed in RON grew 12.3 percent (when expressed in EUR, the residents' forex deposits rose by 10.3 percent).

At end-August 2019, the forex deposits of households advanced month on month 0.8 percent (0.7 percent in real terms) when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of households moved up 0.9 percent).

At end-August 2019, households' forex deposits climbed by 14.4 percent year on year when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, households' forex deposits advanced by 12.3 percent).

Forex-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 2.4 percent (2.3 percent in real terms) when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of other sectors increased 2.4 percent). In a year-on-year comparison, forex deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) stood 7.3 percent higher when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of residents from other sectors grew by 5.4 percent).