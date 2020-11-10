Deputies' Chamber/ Markets in indoor spaces, fairs to be able to continue their activity during state of alert

The Deputies' Chamber on Tuesday adopted the PSD (Social Democratic Party) modification according to which, during the state of alert, the agri-food markets and fairs, bazaars, mixed markets and mobile ones, will be able to continue their activity, while observing social distance and health protection measures, as reported by AGERPRES.

The amendment, initiated by Marcel Ciolacu and Daniel Zamfir, has been introduced in the draft law on the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 78/2009 regarding the modification of some normative acts and the establishment of measures in the agricultural field, and also on the approval of some fiscal-budgetary measures, which was adopted by 173 votes in favour, one against and 93 abstentions.

"During the state of alert, the agri-food markets in indoor spaces, the fairs, bazaars, mixed and mobile markets, as defined by article 7 paragraph (1) of the Government Decision No. 348/2004 regarding the exercising of the trade in products and public services in the public areas, with the additional modifications and supplements, will be able to continue their activity, while observing the social distance and health protection measures," reads the text adopted by the Deputies' Chamber.

The Deputies Chamber is the decision-making forum in this case.