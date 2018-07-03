Deputies' Chamber passes Criminal Code

The plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber adopted on Wednesday the draft amending the Criminal Code.

The bill gathered 167 votes "in favor," 97 "against" and 19 abstentions.The report was adopted on Tuesday afternoon by MPs of the special parliamentary committee on Justice laws, after the Senate had passed the draft law amending the Criminal Code.The committee retained the form adopted by the Senate, the amendments being of technical nature. The committee accepted an amendment proposed by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), according to which the criminal complaint against the civil clerk is mandatory in order to establish the offense of embezzlement.The Senate adopted on Tuesday in an extraordinary session, as the first Chamber to be notified, the draft bill amending the Criminal Code, which was initiated by by MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the ALDE.