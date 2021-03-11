Deputy PM Barna: I have an invitation from DLAF to provide information about project under review

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announces that he has been invited by the Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) to provide information on the work carried out in a project under review, according to AGERPRES.

"I have said in numerous interviews that I am fully available and I want to clarify any issues related to the entrepreneurial activity I carried out before entering politics. These days, my request has paid off and I have received an invitation from DLAF for, and I quote, 'providing the information you have about the activity carried out within the project' under review," the USR leader wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He expressed the hope that, following this discussion, all aspects related to the respective project will be clarified, and the verification started during the electoral campaign will be completed.

"It would have been great if this invitation had not been so long awaited - I have requested this myself since the 2019 presidential campaign, when, unfortunately, a lot of untruths were speculated in the public space. Now I hope that, with this invitation, which I will honor with confidence, all issues will be clarified, and the verification begun during the election campaign will be completed and shorten the path of truth to the light. Truth, honesty and transparency have characterized my entire career - in politics and before - and my presence at DLAF is exactly the guarantee that this is not a slogan, but a creed," concluded Barna.